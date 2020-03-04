Coronavirus is a “reset button” for the world, says Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to show a different side of the deadly coronavirus (COVID19).

Sharing an article on 14 Italians quarantined in the national capital after testing positive for the virus, the 64-year-old mogul wrote: “The crisis will pass, but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, fewer meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else?”

Within hours, Mahindra’s tweet garnered 12,000 retweets and 72,000 likes. People poured in their responses in the comment section putting forth all sorts of ideas to counter the deadly virus. A user wrote: “Namaste is the way of life while respecting others and building positive energy.”

While another user tweeted: “Well said sir and maybe slightly better health as one does not have travel through rough roads and polluted air plus I think the big one is a better quality of family life.”

Other suggestions included washing hands thoroughly, using sanitizers, using masks, and avoiding large crowds.

The outbreak of the deadly disease broke out in China’s Wuhan and later spread to all the continents except Antarctica. In India, 22 fresh new cases of the novel coronavirus have been found positive, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. While not antidote has been developed to contain the virus from spreading.