Coronavirus: OCI students stranded in US, UK

A Kalpana (name changed) is an US citizen but got an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) after her NRI parents returned to India for good about 15 years ago. After having secondary education here, she joined an Undergrad course in a California university.

So far so good. But after Covid-19 outbreak hit the United States, along with scores of other countries, her college was closed like several other colleges across the country.

But while hundreds of other students from India could come back, Kalpana could not. Not just her, all of OCI card holders are stranded in the US.

The Government of India, as a precautionary measure, has kept the visa-free travel facility to OCI card holders till April 15, with effect from March 13. Though it said it would allow OCI card holders in ‘emergency cases’, parents feel that it’s very difficult to convince the officials on what is emergency.

Those with friends and relatives there are better off. They could quickly travel to the cities or towns to take shelter. But those who don’t have any contact there, they are struck.

Parents back home are worried. With reports of virulent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in several US States reaching here, they ask the Union Government to allow their kids to come back.

“We are requesting Ministry of External Affairs to allow students with OCI cards to return home to India as US colleges have shut classes. Kids who could not travel back before March 13 are stranded, isolated, with limited insurance and support,” tweeted a parent, in an appeal to the Centre.

A petition on Change.org, the online petition window, is swelling with signatures of parents with OCI-card holding children.

At the last count, over 4,000 parents signed the petition, started by one Kavitha Prasad.

“A lot of students from India are stuck in the US, UK and other countries. Colleges are closed for Easter break in the UK for a month,” she said in the petition in the petition.

“Some colleges in US are shut down for the entire term. Our kids have to vacate their college rooms and have nowhere to go,” she said.

The parents asked the Ministry of External Affairs to look into the issue and take immediate decision to let the students come back.

“The Government should honour the promises it made while granting the OCI cards. They can’t suddenly change the rules. We can understand if they changed the clauses in a policy change. They can’t change them abruptly,” A B Raju (name changed) said.

A Columbia University student, who is back in India now, said that the classes are put off till the (final) semester is over.

