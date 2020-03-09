Coronavirus outbreak: Ban by Qatar to hurt the Indian travel industry

Qatar on Monday suspended entry and stopover flights for travelers from 14 countries including India due to Coronavirus epidemic.

Qatar Airways said that infected patients of Coronavirus could affect all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

Not only did Qatar suspend entry for visitors, it also implemented a temporary hold on stopover services in Doha and “Passengers with onward connections will not be permitted to leave Hamad International Airport (HIA),” said Qatar Airways adding, “That all current stopover bookings will, therefore, be canceled. A full refund will be offered, with support offered to make alternative travel plans with Qatar Airways.”

The move could hurt the Indian travel sector as Qatar is a popular hub for Indians traveling into Europe and Gulf region.