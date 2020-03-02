News

Coronavirus scare : International Spice Conference in Kochi put off

: The coronavirus-scare has forced organisers in Kochi to postpone the International Spice Conference 2020 slated to be held from March 8 to 11.

The organisers pointed out that many of the delegates from countries such as Italy, Europe, West Asia have informed their inability to attend the meet. Hence it was decided to indefinitely postpone the event. A fresh date will be announced once the situation improves, they said.

It may be recalled that over 700 delegates had registered for the four-day event expected to address the need for futuristic approaches and innovative application of spices for contemporary experiences in cuisine, health and nutrition. It was expected to facilitate buyer-seller meets, opening new avenues of global opportunities for every business.

