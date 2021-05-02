News

Tamil Nadu: DMK takes lead in early counting

Our Bureau | Updated on May 02, 2021

As the counting of votes for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is on, DMK took the early lead in six seats while AIADMK was leading two seats as officials undertook a count of postal ballots first.

At the end of Round 1, Industries Minister M C. Sampath was leading by 1,275 votes in Cuddalore assembly constituency, and another AIADMK candidate Pon Jeyaseelan was lrading by 500 votes in Gudalur constituency.

The counting is underway across 75 counting centres spread across the State.

Published on May 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.