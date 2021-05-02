Tamil Nadu: DMK takes lead in early counting

As the counting of votes for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is on, DMK took the early lead in six seats while AIADMK was leading two seats as officials undertook a count of postal ballots first.

At the end of Round 1, Industries Minister M C. Sampath was leading by 1,275 votes in Cuddalore assembly constituency, and another AIADMK candidate Pon Jeyaseelan was lrading by 500 votes in Gudalur constituency.

The counting is underway across 75 counting centres spread across the State.