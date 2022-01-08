Covaxin’s booster dose study shows ‘promising’ results

Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Saturday said a study on using Covaxin as a booster dose showed ‘promising’ results.

It announced the results from the highly anticipated trial studying the immunogenicity and safety of the Covaxin (BBV152)as a booster dose. The analysis showed, according to the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination, series cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined.

About 90 per cent of recipients had a detectable neutralising antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months after the second dose).

Furthermore, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased 19 to 265 fold after a third vaccination. Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections.