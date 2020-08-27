Covid-19: 8 dead, 2,795 new cases in Telangana

Telangana reported 8 deaths and 2,795 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 788 and total number of cases so far to 1.14 lakhs.

As many as 872 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients recovered so far 86,095. The recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of patients infected so far) now stands at 75.2 per cent as against the national average of 76.2 per cent, according to the media bulletin released today.

The State has 27,600 active cases as on Wednesday, with 20,866 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

Telangana, which has increased the daily collection of samples in the last one week, tested 60,386 samples on Wednesday. Results of 1,075 are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 449 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 268 cases and Nalgonda district with 164 cases.

On Tuesday, the State registered the highest daily spike of 3,018 positive cases as it tested 61,000 samples.