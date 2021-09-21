Covid-19: Active cases lowest in 184 days

India added 26,115 new cases of Covid, taking the total tally to over 3.35 crore while active cases declined to 3.09 lakh, the lowest in 184 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Also see: The daily dose: September 21, 2021

Active cases comprise 0.92 per cent of total infections while national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore total Covid cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.