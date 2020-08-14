Covid-19: After PM's remarks, Gujarat nearly doubles daily tests

Gujarat has nearly doubled its daily Covid-19 testing after a recent hint from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top-10 worst-hit States to ramp up their tests.

Gujarat's daily Covid-19 tests since August 11, has averaged at 48,453 which is nearly double of the average of 25,245 tests conducted during August 1-10.

At a meeting with the State Chief Ministers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had asked the top-10 worst-hit States to scale up testing.

Modi had stated that in States where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate is high, there is a need to increase testing. Pointing at particularly, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. Modi asked them to increase daily Covid-19 tests.

Gujarat was conducting about average 456 tests per million population, which has increased to 788 tests per million after the Prime Minster's remarks.

On Friday, Gujarat tested record 51,225 samples, of which 1,087 were positive with test-positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The State health bulletin reported 15 deaths (13 in major cities and 2 in districts), and total 1071 recoveries within past 24 hours.

Total number of positive cases has crossed 75,000 and stood at 76,569 as with total 2748 fatalities and 59,610 recoveries as on Friday. The State had 14,299 or (18.67 per cent) active cases as on Friday.

The Case Fatality Rate has reduced to 3.6 per cent from over 6.1 per cent on June 1.

Meanwhile, Surat city remained worst-hit with most 168 new cases and four deaths coming from the diamond city followed by Ahmedabad city with 149 new cases (4 deaths), Vadodara city with 89 new cases and Rajkot city with 63 new cases.

Of the total new cases in past 24 hours, the State has reported 52 per cent or 569 new cases from eight municipal corporation areas and about 48 per cent or 518 cases from the districts.