Covid-19: All foreigners with non-tourist visas can travel to India now

The government has decided to allow all foreign nationals, including all OCI and PIO card-holders but except those with a tourist visa, entry into India.

“The government has now decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India. Therefore, it has been decided to permit all OCI and PIO card-holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a tourist visa to enter by air or water routes through authorised airports and seaport immigration check posts,” according to an official release of the Home Ministry.

ALSO READ: Indian carriers must refocus as financials crash amid Covid

This includes flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non scheduled commercial flights that have been allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it added.

All such travellers will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding quarantine and other health/Covid-19 matters.