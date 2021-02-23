News

Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh detects 70 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

Andhra Pradesh government has reported 70 new Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, out of 28,268 samples tested 70 were tested positive for the pandemic.

While 84 patients recovered in the last twenty four hours, one succumbed to the dreaded virus in Visakhapatnam. With this, the total number of the deceased in the state now stands at 7168, the bulletin said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 23, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.