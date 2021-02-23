Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh detects 70 new cases

Andhra Pradesh government has reported 70 new Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, out of 28,268 samples tested 70 were tested positive for the pandemic.

While 84 patients recovered in the last twenty four hours, one succumbed to the dreaded virus in Visakhapatnam. With this, the total number of the deceased in the state now stands at 7168, the bulletin said.