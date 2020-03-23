Covid-19: AP CM announces lockdown till March 31

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game

Andhra Pradesh has announced complete lockdown till March 31, 2020, in view of coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.
“As almost 12 States have already announced, we will also lock down inter-state borders,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a press conference in Amaravati on Sunday.
Public transport will also be completely shut down till March 31and private transport will only be allowed on emergency requirements.
While non-essential commercial establishments and shops will have to be shut down, all those that dispense essential commodities such as groceries, milk, vegetables, and medicines will be completely open, the Chief Minister said.
In line with the earlier order, educational institutions, cinemas and mall will continue to be closed till March 31.
“However, as it is a matter of career, 10th class examinations and intermediate exams will be conducted as per schedule,” he said. As Budget will have to be passed, Assembly session will be conducted for the least possible duration, he added.
The Government is taking steps to distribute ration by March 29. “Along with ration, one kg dal will be distributed free of cost to white ration-card holders. A financial assistance of ₹1,000 will also be disbursed by village volunteers by April 4. This will cost Government about ₹1,500 crore,’’ the Chief Minister said.
Government employees in non-essential services will be allowed to stay at home by rotation and functions of all departments will be carried out with skeletal staff.
Earlier, the Chief Minister and all other senior officials thanked the medical, health and all other essential services’ staff working hard to save people by clapping in response to a call given by the Prime Minister. The State observed ‘Janata Curfew’ completely and people stayed indoors.
