Covid-19: AP reports 2,331 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 07, 2021

Andhra Pradesh continues to witness growth in daily Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,331 new cases.

As per a bulletin released by the state, out of 31,812 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2,331 tested positive and 11 died.

The new cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 853 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stands at 13,276 in the state.

