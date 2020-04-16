Covid-19: AP’s tally goes up to 534

With coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases increasing to 534, Andhra Pradesh government is focussing more on nutrition and preventive measures.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to the poor who complete quarantine for buying nutritious food.

Apart from cash, they should also be counselled on importance of eating milk, vegetables, and eggs, Reddy said in a review meeting held in Amaravati.

Self Help Groups (SHGs) should be given the responsibility to manufacture masks. As announced earlier, the officials told Chief Minister that three masks for every individual in the State would be distributed from Friday.

The list of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa and Matsyakara Bharosa schemes should be displayed in the village secretariats. Rythu Bharosa kendras should also be hubs for marketing and the officials should monitor sales and exports of agriculture and aqua products to other States, he said.