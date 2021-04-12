Covid-19: Bengal reports 4,511 cases, highest spike since outbreak of pandemic

West Bengal today reported its highest ever single day spike in Covid-19 cases of 4,511 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Deaths in the state stood at 14, while there were 1,947 discharges, on a 24-hour-basis, the health department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas were amongst the worst affected districts with each having over 1,000 fresh infections. Alipurduar had the least number of fresh infections, of just one.

As per the health bulletin, there are 26,531 active cases in the state as on April 12; while total number of positive cases till date was 6,19,407. Positivity ratio stands at 6.49 per cent.