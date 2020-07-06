Covid-19: Campco restricts visitors’ entry at headoffice

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has restricted visitors’ entry at its head office in Mangaluru. This follows the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.
A Campco statement said that the cooperative has decided to restrict the entry of its members and the general public to the head office with effect from July 6 as Mangaluru and the surrounding areas are witnessing an increase in the number of Covid cases.
However, the officials concerned will be available over the phone for the members to discuss their issues.
SN Khandige, Vice-President of Campco, told BusinessLine that arecanut procurement centres in various parts of Karnataka and Kerala are strictly enforcing the guidelines of the government with regard to social distancing. Wearing of facemasks has been mandatory at the branches when a member comes to sell his produce.
Strict measures have also been implemented at the Campco’s chocolate factory in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district, he said.
Apart from procedures such as thermal screening, the staff members at the factory have been advised to remain at home if they come across any cases of Covid in the vicinity, he said.
No visitor is allowed into the factory premises.
It may be mentioned here that Dakshina Kannada district witnessed 147 new Covid cases on July 5.
--EOM--
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...