Covid-19: Campco restricts visitors’ entry at headoffice

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has restricted visitors’ entry at its head office in Mangaluru. This follows the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

A Campco statement said that the cooperative has decided to restrict the entry of its members and the general public to the head office with effect from July 6 as Mangaluru and the surrounding areas are witnessing an increase in the number of Covid cases.

However, the officials concerned will be available over the phone for the members to discuss their issues.

SN Khandige, Vice-President of Campco, told BusinessLine that arecanut procurement centres in various parts of Karnataka and Kerala are strictly enforcing the guidelines of the government with regard to social distancing. Wearing of facemasks has been mandatory at the branches when a member comes to sell his produce.

Strict measures have also been implemented at the Campco’s chocolate factory in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district, he said.

Apart from procedures such as thermal screening, the staff members at the factory have been advised to remain at home if they come across any cases of Covid in the vicinity, he said.

No visitor is allowed into the factory premises.

It may be mentioned here that Dakshina Kannada district witnessed 147 new Covid cases on July 5.

