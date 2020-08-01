Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh mark in TN

Saturday was a day of records with regard to Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

A record high of 7,000 Covid-19 patients were discharged; total samples tested crossed 27 lakh (highest in India); total deaths crossed 4,000 and total cases in Chennai crossed the one lakh mark;

The State saw an additional 5,879 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 2,51,738. After 7,010 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 56,738.

The number of deaths increased by 99 to a total of 4,034.

Today, 60,580 samples were tested to take the total testing to 27,18,718.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,074 cases were reported; 1,385 Covid-patients were discharged and 27 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 12,436.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (314); Coimbatore (238); Cuddalore (182); Kancheepuram (368); Kanyakumari (198); Madurai (166); Ranipet (116); Tenkasi (178); Thanjavur (167); Theni (327); Thiruvallur (305); Thiruvannamalai (242); Thoothukudi (243); Trichy (136); Vellore (197); Villupuram (158) and Virudhunagar (286), according to health ministry.