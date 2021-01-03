News

Covid-19 cases decline below 900 to 867 in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 03, 2021 Published on January 03, 2021

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours declined to less than 900 to 867. With this the total number of cases to 8,20,712 in the State.

However, after 1,002 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,127.

There were ten deaths registered and 61,077 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 236 cases. In all the other 36 districts, the infection number was less than 100, according to data released by the State Health ministry.

