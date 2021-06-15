Covid-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Bengaluru

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Bengaluru Urban District (BBMP areas) for the first time in two months reported a fall in new Covid-19 cases below 1,000 to 985 cases. The State on Tuesday reported 5,041 new cases and total active cases so far is 1,62,282.
The State’s positivity rate too has fallen to 3.8 per cent and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day is 2.28 per cent. Daily deaths too have seen a fall to 115, with Mysuru reporting 25 deaths and Bengaluru 16.
Bengaluru city continues to be a hotspot in the State. The city saw good recoveries at 2,818 cases and total active cases in the city stood at 83,195 cases.
The districts reporting high number of cases are: Ballari 122, Bengaluru rural 133, Chikkamagaluru 224, Dakshina Kannada 482, Davangere 183, Hassan 522, Kolar 162, Mandya 213, Mysore 490, Shivamogga 282, Tumakuru 329, Udupi 107 and Uttara Kannada 122.
