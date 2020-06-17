Covid-19 cases surpass 3.5 lakh in India

India has crossed the 3.5-lakh-mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded since the first case was reported in February this year. On June 17, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country saw 3,54,065 cases. Of these, 1,86,935 (up to 53 per cent) have recovered.

Death toll rises

The death count, too, breached 10,000-mark. Up to 11,903 deaths due to Covid have been recorded across the country. There was a sudden uptick in the death toll from 9,900 on June 16 to 11,903 on June 17, with an additional 2,003 added in the last 24-hours. Between June 15 and 16, up to 380 new deaths were added as the numbers increased from 9,520 to 9,900.

MoHFW officials have clarified that not all these deaths occurred in a day. The backlog of deaths in Maharashtra and New Delhi, which was updated by State officials, has led to the sudden surge. “Data, as on the website, is based on entry by the States. Delhi and Maharashtra have reconciled data from the previous days,” said a MoHFW spokesperson.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, recorded 1,13,445 confirmed cases as on June 17, a spike of 2,701 cases from the previous day’s 1,10,744.

While up to 57,851 cases (51 per cent) in Maharashtra have recovered, 5,537 individuals have died.

On June 16, Maharashtra recorded 4,128 deaths. The death data reconciliation exercise has added a whopping 1,409 new deaths in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, between June 15 (3,950 deaths) and June 16 (4,128 deaths), the increase in deaths was 178.

Delhi recorded 44,688 confirmed cases as on June 17, a rise of 1,859 cases from the previous day’s 42,829. While up to 16,500 cases (37 per cent) in Delhi have recovered, another 1,837 individuals have died. On June 16, Delhi recorded 1,400 deaths.

The death data reconciliation exercise has added 437 new deaths in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, between June 15 (1,327 deaths) and June 16 (1,400 deaths), the increase in deaths was 73.