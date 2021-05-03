Covid-19 control: AP imposes partial curfew from May 5

To arrest the unabated spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a partial curfew for 14 days starting from May 5.

“All the shops shall be open only from 6 AM to 12 PM with Section 144 in force and only emergency services will be allowed from there on,'' the government said in a release.

The decision was taken during review meeting held at the Camp Office by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Covid, Vaccination, Nadu-Nedu (health) and YSR Kanti Velugu in Amaravati on Monday.

The decision to impose partial curfew was taken in view of the spike in new infections in the second wave of the pandemic.

“The decision was taken balancing the daily needs of the people and ensuring that ecenomic activity is not hit,'' the release said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on identifying the primary contacts at the earliest possible, by conducting tests. He also instructed the authorities to see that there is no shortage of doctors and para-medical personnel in the government empanelled hospitals and ensure adequate oxygen supply.

Officials informed that there are 558 Covid hospitals in the state, with a total of 44,599 beds, of which 37,760 are occupied with Covid-19 patients.

Besides, around 3,597 patients were being treated on ventilators, and 1,01,204 in home isolation, officials said. As on date, there are 41,780 beds in 81 Covid Care Centers (CCCs) across the state, of which 9,937 patients have received treatment. Nearly 31,843 beds are still available at CCC’s, the officials said.

Oxygen facilities are available in 146 hospitals and there are 26,446 beds with an oxygen pipeline in those hospitals.

About 420-500 metric tons of oxygen is being used on average daily and it is estimated that the usage may increase by the end of the second week of May. While 480 metric tons of oxygen is alloted for Andhra Pradesh, only 448 metric tons (including government and private hospitals) is being used, this is due to lack of tankers for transportation.

About eight lakh Remedsiver injections were ordered from Mylan lab. Around 5,67,844 N-95 masks, 7,67,732 PPE kits, 35,46,100 surgical masks, 2,04960 isolation kits are available.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the first dose of vaccine was administered to 52 lakh people, who were above 45 years and 1,33,07,899 people are yet to get vaccinated.