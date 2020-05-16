Covid-19: Death toll rises to 2,752; cases climb to 85,940

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,752 and the number of cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,970 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of active cases stood at 53,035, while 30,152 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.
“Thus, around 35.08 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.
The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.
Of the 103 deaths reported since Friday morning, 49 were in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, 10 in West Bengal, eight in Delhi, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Tamil Nadu, two in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
Of the 2,752 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,068 deaths, Gujarat comes second with 606 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 239, West Bengal at 225, Rajasthan at 125, Delhi at 123, Uttar Pradesh at 95, Tamil Nadu at 71 and Andhra Pradesh at 48.
The death toll reached 36 in Karnataka, 34 in Telangana and 32 in Punjab, the ministry said.
Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the disease, while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths.
Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have recorded three Covid-19 fatalities each, while Assam has reported two deaths.
Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.
More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities (existence of multiple disorders), the ministry added.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...