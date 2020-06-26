Covid-19: DRDO, Apollo Micro Systems launch UV tech to eradicate microbes from baggages

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, in collaboration with Defence the Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed an Ultra Violet Germicidal Conveyor System and has announced the launch in the market.

The system eliminates microbes found on the surface of baggage. Similar to usual X-Ray machines at such places, this UV Conveyor comes with complete certified efficacy.

In this collaboration, DRDO has developed and provided medical validation to the technology. The UV rays curate the baggage and makes it virus and other microbes-free.

Heavy traffic areas like airports, seaports, Metro rail stations, malls, defence installations, companies with substantial workforce, schools, colleges, etc can operate with this installation at the entry point.

Test installation

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said: “The performance of this machine, as a test case, in Cochin Airport has yielded great results. With this innovation, the DRDO has shown its capability to fight the invisible enemies of humanity also. It is also a perfect example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He called upon Apollo-Micro to seek to apply for global standardisation for this machine.

B Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, said: “This is our little contribution in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. This system, once installed, will be effective against Covid-19 all other microbes in future. We have had overseas enquiries including from developed nations, but will export only after satisfying Indian needs.”

“We believe that this UV system will be the most effective solution to many challenges that India and the world are now facing,” he said.