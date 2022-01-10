News

Covid-19: Drop in cases in Maharashtra; 33,470 new cases

Our Bureau | Updated on January 10, 2022

Mumbai reported 13,648 cases

As of Monday, there are 2,06,046 active cases in the State. Around 29,671 patients were discharged and 8 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate is 2.03 per cent. Currently, 12,46,729 people are in-home quarantine and 2505 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Monday, 31 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All patients have been reported by National Chemical Laboratory. To date, a total of 1247 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 467 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on January 10, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Omicron
Maharashtra
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like