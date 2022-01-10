Covid-19: Drop in cases in Maharashtra; 33,470 new cases

As of Monday, there are 2,06,046 active cases in the State. Around 29,671 patients were discharged and 8 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate is 2.03 per cent. Currently, 12,46,729 people are in-home quarantine and 2505 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Monday, 31 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All patients have been reported by National Chemical Laboratory. To date, a total of 1247 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 467 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.