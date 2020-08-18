News

Covid-19 emerged eight years ago: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

Scientists claim that miners inside Mojiang mineshaft in China developed symptoms similar to coronavirus

According to a thesis presented by Chinese physician Li Xu, which was translated and analysed by Dr Jonathan Latham and Dr Allison Wilson, the novel coronavirus emerged eight years ago inside the Mojiang mineshaft, Wion reported.

The Mojiang mine is located in China. The scientists claimed that six miners spent a considerable amount of time in the mine in 2012 to remove bat faeces sprawled across the surface. The miners later developed symptoms similar to the coronavirus, including cough, high fever, and breathing problems.

Three out of the six miners reportedly died after catching the disease.

The two scientists further claimed that the samples of these miners were sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for further examination. The virus could have been under China’s scrutiny for the last eight years.

This raises more questions on China’s role in the pandemic.

