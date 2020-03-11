Covid 19 fallout: ‘Namaste’ replacing handshake as mode of greeting

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The Indian way of greeting ― the Namaste gesture is now catching up, with people politely declining to extend their hand to greet, a practise that has been in vogue for decades.
The impact of Covid 19 seems to have brought in this change ― be it at weddings or even a chance meeting with a friend or relative. While people try and refrain from shaking hands, sooner or later as they bid adieu, they share a warm hug.
When this correspondent asked a knitwear garment exporter in Tirupur if he was ready to shake hands with foreign buyers, the exporter said, “Buyer-seller meets are only through video conferencing these days.”
Asked if the industry suffered a setback because of travel restrictions, the exporter source said, “There’s been no major impact.”
Meanwhile it is reliably learnt that the rising cost of dyes and chemicals is hurting the exporting community. “The industry here is largely dependent on Gujarat and they, in turn, import such stuff. The recent happenings around the world have resulted in huge escalation in cost, of around 30-35 per cent. It is expected to increase further by another 15 to 20 per cent by the end of this month,” said S Sakthivel, Executive Secretary, Tirupur Exporters’ Association.
On import of accessories such as zips, tags, hangers, and labels, among others, from China, TEA President Raja Shanmugham said, “There is some respite now. Shipments have started, but are fumigated at entry, so there is a delay of two to three days. Close to 70 per cent of the sector’s accessory requirements is from China. Now, a good number of factories in China have resumed operations.”
“We have in the process forgotten the source (China, the carrier of the virus). An importer called this morning, voicing apprehension about lifting stuff from India after reports of Coronavirus casualties here. The situation appears grave, we have to wait and see.”
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...