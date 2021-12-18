Covid-19: Four more cases of Omicron variant detected in Kerala, tally now 11

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Four more new cases of the Omicron variant were detected from Kerala on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 11, the State Health Department said.
Two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus were detected from Thiruvananthapuram in patients aged 17 and 44. One case was detected in Malappuram (aged 37) and another case was a 49-year-old patient from Thrissur district.
"The 17-year-old patient in Thiruvananthapuram came from the UK while the 44-year-old reached the State from Tunisia in a chartered flight. The patient in Malappuram came from Tanzania, while the Thrissur native came from Kenya," Health Minister Veena George said in a release. George said since Kenya and Tunisia were not among the list of high-risk countries, they were asked to isolate themselves.
The minister said the 17-year-old boy from the UK reached the state on December 9 along with his father, mother and sister. His grandmother is also in the contact list and all are under treatment.
The patient in Malappuram is a south Karnataka native and was admitted to the hospital as he tested positive on arrival on December 13. The new variant was confirmed in the testing conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.
The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive. Four more cases of the new variant were confirmed on December 15 and two cases were confirmed yesterday.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Multiple term insurance plans provide a big cover but may turn out to be more expensive than owning a single ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...