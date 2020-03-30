Covid-19: Gujarat faces highest mortality rate in India

Fresh six positive cases surfaced in Gujarat, five of them from Bhavnagar and one from Ahmedabad.

Bhavnagar has also reported its second death taking the total lives lost in State due to COVID-19 to six.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the state remained highest at 8.69 per cent. Maharashtra, which has the highest positive cases in the country at 203, has a mortality rate of about 3.5 per cent.

Total positive cases in Gujarat on Monday mounted to 69. So far two have recovered and 61 are admitted in hospital with two being on ventilator.

In the morning health bulletin, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - health, Gujarat Government informed that of the fresh six positive cases, five had local transmission while only one had a history of international travel.

Most of deaths in the State had a similarity of being aged and comorbid with pre-existing ailments such as cancer, diabetes, and blood-pressure.

The state has identified five districts having maximum Covid-19 cases as hotspots, where it has started implementing cluster containment strategy.

A bigger worry is that the coronavirus infections have spilled over to the smaller towns such as Bhavnagar, Porbandar and districts of Gir-Somnath in Saurashtra region, Mehsana in North Gujarat and Kutch.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha has also stated that in view of the spread of the virus, the lockdown will be enforced strictly in the villages as well.

Meanwhile, the State has completed surveillance and tracking of 5.9 crore citizens for a possible fever or respiratory infections.

About 18,000 people are still under home quarantine, and 744 at the government quarantine facilities.