Covid-19: Gujarat faces highest mortality rate in India

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Fresh six positive cases surfaced in Gujarat, five of them from Bhavnagar and one from Ahmedabad.
Bhavnagar has also reported its second death taking the total lives lost in State due to COVID-19 to six.
The Covid-19 mortality rate in the state remained highest at 8.69 per cent. Maharashtra, which has the highest positive cases in the country at 203, has a mortality rate of about 3.5 per cent.
Total positive cases in Gujarat on Monday mounted to 69. So far two have recovered and 61 are admitted in hospital with two being on ventilator.
In the morning health bulletin, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - health, Gujarat Government informed that of the fresh six positive cases, five had local transmission while only one had a history of international travel.
Most of deaths in the State had a similarity of being aged and comorbid with pre-existing ailments such as cancer, diabetes, and blood-pressure.
The state has identified five districts having maximum Covid-19 cases as hotspots, where it has started implementing cluster containment strategy.
A bigger worry is that the coronavirus infections have spilled over to the smaller towns such as Bhavnagar, Porbandar and districts of Gir-Somnath in Saurashtra region, Mehsana in North Gujarat and Kutch.
Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha has also stated that in view of the spread of the virus, the lockdown will be enforced strictly in the villages as well.
Meanwhile, the State has completed surveillance and tracking of 5.9 crore citizens for a possible fever or respiratory infections.
About 18,000 people are still under home quarantine, and 744 at the government quarantine facilities.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...