Covid-19: Health Ministry issues advisory of international and domestic travellers

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued an advisory for international travellers, mandating fourteen days of paid quarantine. It has also permitted home quarantine in certain exceptional and compelling cases, but has mandated the use of the Aarogya Setu app in such cases.
The Health Ministry’s advisory stated that:
1. All travellers, before boarding, shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory paid quarantine for fourteen days, i.e seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of isolation at with self-monitoring of health.
2. Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days. Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory in such cases.
3. All passengers shall be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.
4. Self-declaration form in duplicate shall be filled by the person in the flight or ship and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport, seaport and land port, which may also be made available on Aarogya Setu app. Dos and don'ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the agencies concerned.
5. On arrival, thermal screening would be carried out for all passengers. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. The asymptomatic passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective state and Union Territory Governments. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of seven days. If they are assessed as mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public and private facilities) as appropriate.
6. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075).
In its advisory for domestic travellers, the Ministry stated that:
1. The States can issue their own guidelines. All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Suitable announcement about Covid-19 including precautionary measures shall be made at airports, railway station, bus terminals and in flights, trains and buses.
2. The States can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment. States or Union Territories shall ensure that all passengers shall undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or buses.
3. During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers, mask, follow hand and respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene. At airports/railway stations, bus terminals required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken.
4. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state or national call center (1075). Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.
5. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid-19 Health facilities and managed accordingly.
6. Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public and private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol. If tested positive, they have to stay in Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol. If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate and self-monitor his/her health for further seven days. In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center (1075).
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
Firms reported a surge in EBITDA per tonne in Q4, thanks to higher realisations and savings on energy and ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 have paused at crucial resistances; investors should remain watchful
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...