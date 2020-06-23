News

Covid-19: How ‘participatory credit’ system has helped farmers tide through crisis

Radheshyam Jadhav Pune | Updated on June 23, 2020 Published on June 23, 2020

 

Covid-19 has added to the woes of farmers in the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Nature deprived them of a good kharif season last year and they couldn’t take their rabi produce to the market due to the lockdown. Farmers are struggling to get bank loans to buy seeds and fertilisers for this kharif season as many are in the defaulters’ list. But the story of farmers’ groups in Beed and Osmanabad districts stands out in the backdrop of the ongoing crisis.

About 126 farmers’ groups comprising 1,270 small and marginal farmers’ families have received loans worth ₹1.50 crore from Manavlok, a voluntary organisation, to buy seeds and fertilisers at 0 per cent interest and without any guarantee. But will these farmers return the loan amount or demand a loan waiver citing the crisis?

“No. There will be no defaulters and there will be no demand for a loan waiver,” Aniket Lohiya, secretary of Manavlok, says with confidence. “We have been doing this exercise for the last 30 years and our experience is that farmers never fail to repay loans until and unless they are in deep trouble. We don’t have any recovery agents but we achieved 100 per cent recovery all these years,” says Lohiya.

Participatory credit system

 

This participatory credit system was invented when veteran socialist, the late Dwarkadas Lohiya, realised in the 1980s that socio-political change was not possible without economic change in rural areas.

Farmers in Beed responded to the idea. Krushak Panchayats were formed in villages to establish a participatory credit system. As donations started flowing in a revolving corpus was established to provide loans to small and marginal farmers. Farmers also established Baliraja Cooperative Society with a share value of ₹50 per share. Farmers purchase seeds and fertilisers from the society, which has an annual turnover of about ₹6 crore.

“The entire system runs on faith. Farmers who are unable to pay because of natural disasters or crop failures repay the amount immediately when they earn. The farmers’ groups guarantee each other while taking a loan. Even when the government announced loan waiver schemes in the past, our farmers have never come up with this demand,” said Aniket Lohiya. He added that farmers are aware that this is the money donated by society and that they must not shatter the faith of donors.

This year, 645 loan-beneficiary families are women-run households. Along with loans for seeds and fertilisers, Manavlok provides interest-free loans for drip irrigation and sprinkler systems.

Even though Covid-19 has hit the agriculture sector hard, farmers who are part of this participatory credit system have been able to sustain themselves during the crisis. With the timely availability of loans and fertilisers, they hope for a better harvest this season.

Published on June 23, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
credit market
farmers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Michael Keaton may reprise his role as Batman in upcoming ‘Flash’ movie: Report