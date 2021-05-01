Covid-19 impact: Finance Ministry releases SDRF of over Rs 8800 crore

The Finance Ministry on Saturday released over Rs 8800 crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

An amount of Rs.8873.6 crore has been released to the States. Up to 50 per cent of the amount released, i.e. Rs.4436.8 crore can be used by the States for Covid-19 containment measures.

Normally, the first instalment of the SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

However, due to the relaxation in the procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been made in advanced, but the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilisation certificate of the amount provided to the States in the previous financial year.

Further, a statement by Finance Ministry mentioned that the amount has been released as a special dispensation, at the recommendation of the Home Ministry. This is the first instalment of the Central Share of the SDRF for the year 2021-22 to all the States.

The funds from SDRF may be used by the States for various measures related to the containment of Covid-19, including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, Covid-19 hospitals, Covid Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone, etc.