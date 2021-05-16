Covid-19 in India: 3.11 lakh fresh cases recorded

India reported 3,11,170 coronavirus cases on Sunday with 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Cumulatively, India reported 2,46,84,077 infections of which total active cases were 36,18,458, those who recovered stood at 2,07,95,335 and the death toll was 2,70,284, as per the Health Ministry data.

It is to be noted that according to the Government, 10 states reported 74.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reported the highest daily new cases at 41,664, followed by Maharashtra at 34,848 and Tamil Nadu at 33,658.

Furthermore, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 960 followed by Karnataka at 349 daily deaths.

Meanwhile, India administered 18,22,20,164 vaccine shots on Sunday with 17,33,232 jabs given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday. In the phase 3 vaccination drive which started on May 1 for 18-44 age group, 5,62,130 beneficiaries got the vaccine doses in a single day till 8:00 am on Sunday and cumulatively 48,25,799 people got inoculated so far across 32 States/UTs.

According to the Government, 39.8 per cent of the anti-covid vaccine shots have been allocated to citizens above 60 years of age, 45.4 per cent of the shots have been given to 45-60 age group, 9.5 per cent of the doses have been allocated to 30-45 age group and 5.3 per cent of the total doses have been provided for 18-30 age group.

In addition, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) total Covid tests conducted in India stood at 18,32,950 on the previous day.

Besides this, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting on Saturday with the Health Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat via video conferencing as these are depicting high growth rate in the number of daily cases, rise in positivity, high mortality and saturation of healthcare capacity.