Covid-19: India adds 43,263 new cases, 338 fresh fatalities

India recorded 43,263 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to over 3.3 crore while the number of active cases increased to 3.9 lakh according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4.4 lakh with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 74 consecutive days.

Active cases comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

18 lakh tests

As many as 18 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to over 53.6 crore.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.38 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 10 days The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 76 days, according to the Ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 71.65 crore.

1.33 per cent fatality rate

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3.2 crore while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The 338 new fatalities include 181 from Kerala, and 65 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4.4 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country including over 1.3 lakh from Maharashtra, 37,458 from Karnataka, 35,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,863 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,001 from Kerala and 18,531 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.