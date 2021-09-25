Covid-19: India logs 29,616 newcases

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India logged 29,616 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,36,24,419, while the active cases rose by 1,280 to reach 3,01,442, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.
The death toll climbed to 4,46,658 with 290 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases now constitute 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.99 per cent. The latter has been below 3 per cent for the last 92 days, it said.
India's tally of case had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
