Covid-19 in India: Over 71 lakh people vaccinated on September 24

India vaccinated over 71 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, September 24, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 25, 7 am, 71.04 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 40.73 lakh received their first dose while 30.3 lakh received their second.

India has administered 84.89 crore total doses of the vaccine so far, including 62.71 crore first doses and 22.17 crore second doses.

As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered the highest number of total doses amounting to 9.97 crore. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 7.74 crore. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh, the third State to administer over 6 crore total doses with 6.02 crore doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 8.14 crore first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at nearly 5.51 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4.66 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 2.23 crore second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.82 crore doses and Gujarat with 1.79 crore doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.6 (3.36 crore) million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,01,442, up by 1,280 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 28,046 to 3.28 crore. 290 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,46,658.