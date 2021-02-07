Covid-19: India now third top-most country to give highest doses of vaccine

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.
The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.
Till February 7, 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise.
The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers, the ministry said.
In a span of 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. Also, a total 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far.
"There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day," the ministry said.
"In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in nine months," it said.
The country's total Covid-19 active case is 1.48 lakh which consists of 1.37 per cent of India's total infections.
India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1.05 crore. A total of 12,059 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 11,805 patients have recovered and discharged during the same period. The ministry said 81.07 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states and UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. A total of 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu.
The ministry said 84.83 per cent of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs.
Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,942. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, while Karnataka reported 531 new cases.
A total of 78 fatalities have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.
Five states and UTs account for 69.23 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (25). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 5 casualties, the ministry said. Seventeen states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours. These include Haryana, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...