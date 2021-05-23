Covid-19: India records 2.40 lakh fresh 19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

India reported 2,40,842 cases on Sunday with 3,741 fatalities in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. This is the seventh consecutive day when India registered less than 3 lakh daily cases and these are also the lowest number of infections reported in the last 36 days in a single day. Also, it is to be further noted that daily casualties have fallen below the 4,000-mark after a lag of seven days, according to the Health Ministry data.

Cumulatively, India reported 2,65,30,132 cases, of which total active cases were 28,05,399, those who recovered were 2,34,25,467 and the death toll stood at 2,99,266, as per the government data. India continues to be the second most affected globally. The United States (US) remains the worst hit in terms of total infected followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. In terms of total active cases, US tops the chart followed by France, UK and Brazil.

Meanwhile, India administered 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses with 16,04,542 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, 6,82,398 beneficiaries got their anti-covid jabs till 8:00 pm in the previous day. Cumulatively, 99,93,908 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the 18-44 age group, which began on May 1.

“Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of Covid vaccine,” the Government said Saturday.

Besides this, the total number of tests done during the previous day stood at 21,23,782. In addition, the Health Ministry said this is the fifth successive day when more than 20 lakh tests were conducted and India has ramped up its testing capacity to around 25 lakh tests per day, since Jan 2020.

The Government further said that the daily positivity rate has declined to 11.34 per cent. India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,34,25,467 on Sunday and the National Recovery Rate has further grown to 88.30 per cent.