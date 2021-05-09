Covid-19: India reports more than 4 lakh cases for fourth straight day

India reported more than 4 lakh daily Covid cases on Sunday at 4,03,738 with 4092 deaths in the last 24 hours to 8:00 AM.

This is the fourth straight day when daily COVID19 infections have surpassed the 4 lakh mark.

Cumulatively, total Covid cases registered so far stood at 2,22,96,414 of which active cases were 37,36,648, those who recovered were 1,83,17,404 and the death toll was 4,092.

The country’s caseload is among the highest of any country in the world. In terms of total reported cases it is after the USA and recently surpassed Brazil in terms of fatalities occurred due to coronavirus infection, as per the Covid-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the Government undertook its major vaccination drive beginning January 16 which was gradually made more inclusive to make maximum people immunized against the deadly virus. From May 1, people aged above 18 were also made eligible for inoculation in its phase 3 programme. According to the government, it has administered 16,94,39,663 vaccine doses so far of which 20,23,532 shots were given in the last 24 hours. In the age group 18-44 years, 2,94,912 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine today and cumulatively 17,84,869 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours, the government added.

Besides this, the Government has provided 17.56 crore anti-covid jabs to states for free, of which, the total consumption including wastages is 16,83,78,796 doses, as per its data till 8:00 AM. “More than 72 lakh Covid vaccine doses(72,42,014) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to the Armed Forces,” it said Sunday in a statement. It further added that more than 46 lakh vaccine doses will be received by states within the next three days.

It is to be noted that the global aid of 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 oxygen generation plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched by the government to the states.