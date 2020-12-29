Covid-19: India records less that 16,500 new cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported less below 16,500 -- lowest in the last six months -- during the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries on the other hand was close to 25,000 while around 250 people died during the same period.

There are 2,68,581 active Covid-19 cases in the country as of now. Though there are 1,02,24,303 confirmed cases in the country so far, 98,07,569 people recovered and 1,48,153 people died.

Kerala and Maharashtra continued to report highest number of new cases in the country.

Across the country, around 9.84 Covid-19 tests carried out in the las 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.