Covid-19: India reports 1.32 lakh new cases; 3,207 deaths

India reported 1.32 lakh Covid-19 cases at 1,32,788 cases on Wednesday with 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data. The declining trend in daily coronavirus infections is continuing, and this is the sixth consecutive day when the country reported less than two lakh cases. Cumulatively, India registered 2,83,07,832 infections, of which active cases were 17,93,645 , recovered were 2,61,79,085 and the death toll was 3,35,102.

Total recovery cases continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 20th consecutive day, and now, the recovery rate has increased to 92.48 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of tests done during the previous day stood at 20,19,773. Thus, cumulatively, 35 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far.

According to the data, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 8.21 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 6.57 per cent, less than 10 per cent for nine consecutive days.

Besides this, a total of 21.85 Crore have been administered so far, with 23,97,191 vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 2,13,73,965 beneficiaries have received the first dose; meanwhile, 39,443 beneficiaries got their second dose.