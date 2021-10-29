Covid-19: India reports 14,348 new cases; 805 deaths on Friday

India reported 14,348 new Covid-19 cases and 805 deaths on Friday morning. In all, 4.57 lakh (4,57,191) people have succumbed to Covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 1.61 lakh (1,61,334), 345 cases higher than Thursday morning. So far, the total number of tests conducted have been around 60.58 crore.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached 104.82 crore as of 9 AM on Friday. The recovery of 13,198 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3.36 crores (3,36,27,632). Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent. The Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Active Discharged Deaths Total Single day 345 13198 805 14348 Till now 161334 33627632 457191 34246157

Source: Health Ministry, Till 8 AM on Friday

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the results of the sixth serological survey in the capital. The report showed that 97 per cent of the population of Delhi have antibodies against Covid-19. A total of 280 wards were surveyed, and 100 samples were collected from each ward. "The people of Delhi to wear and take proper precautions while getting out of their houses or going to work," urged Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

This serosurvey showed that the population with a history of symptomatic Covid-19 infection irrespective of severity had significantly higher seropositivity odds than those without such history.

"Among the population who had a history of Covid-19 vaccination with even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, nearly 95 per cent were seropositive compared to 82 per cent in both i.e minors who are ineligible for vaccination and also the un-vaccinated adults at the time of the survey. The result shows that 97 per cent of the population have antibodies against Covid-19," added Jain.