Covid-19: India reports 14,348 new cases; 805 deaths on Friday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India reported 14,348 new Covid-19 cases and 805 deaths on Friday morning. In all, 4.57 lakh (4,57,191) people have succumbed to Covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 1.61 lakh (1,61,334), 345 cases higher than Thursday morning. So far, the total number of tests conducted have been around 60.58 crore.
India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached 104.82 crore as of 9 AM on Friday. The recovery of 13,198 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3.36 crores (3,36,27,632). Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent. The Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Active
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single day
345
13198
805
14348
Till now
161334
33627632
457191
34246157
Source: Health Ministry, Till 8 AM on Friday
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the results of the sixth serological survey in the capital. The report showed that 97 per cent of the population of Delhi have antibodies against Covid-19. A total of 280 wards were surveyed, and 100 samples were collected from each ward. "The people of Delhi to wear and take proper precautions while getting out of their houses or going to work," urged Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
This serosurvey showed that the population with a history of symptomatic Covid-19 infection irrespective of severity had significantly higher seropositivity odds than those without such history.
"Among the population who had a history of Covid-19 vaccination with even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, nearly 95 per cent were seropositive compared to 82 per cent in both i.e minors who are ineligible for vaccination and also the un-vaccinated adults at the time of the survey. The result shows that 97 per cent of the population have antibodies against Covid-19," added Jain.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...