Covid-19: India reports 3.23 lakh cases on April 27

After a record high during the previous day, daily Covid-19 cases came down to 3,23,144 on Tuesday with 2,771 deaths till 8 am, according to the Health Ministry data.

On Monday, total daily cases stood at 3,52,991, up 8.4 per cent over the total cases reported in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, India reported coronavirus cases at 1,76,36,307, out of which 28,82,204 were active cases, 1,45,56,209 were those who recovered and 1,97,894 was the death toll.

The government has so far administered 14,52,71,186 vaccines with 33,59,963 shots given in a single day till 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, from Wednesday, registrations for phase 3 vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age will open up on CoWin platform. The vaccines will be injected on the eligible candidates from May 1 to curtail the unrelenting spike in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on the evolving Covid situation. Modi discussed about India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic and Biden offered his assistance in India’s endeavour to fight the deadly virus.

Besides that, AIIMs Director Randeep Guleria, urged people to use hospital amenities judiciously.

“Unnecessary panic is doing more harm than good. Covid positive patients with normal saturation and no symptoms also get panicky about getting oxygen and admission in hospital and get themselves admitted which leads to rush in hospitals. Due to all this, genuine patients suffer because they don’t get the proper treatment amid all of this,”Guleria said Monday at a press briefing of the Health Ministry here.