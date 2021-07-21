Covid-19: India reports big jump in daily cases after Maharashtra revises tally

India reported 42,015 fresh cases on Wednesday with 3,998 casualties, highest since June 12 after Maharashtra revised its tally in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.

There was a big jump in daily cases than the previous day’s cases of 30,093 with Kerala reporting the highest daily cases at 16,848, with 104 casualties. Cumulatively, India’s cases stood at 3,12,16,337 of which the active caseload stood at 4,07,170 and the death toll was 4,18,480. Meanwhile, 36,977 patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 3,03,90,687, with this the recovery rate has further increased to 97.36 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.09 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 30 consecutive days.

It is to be noted that India conducted 18,52,140 tests during the previous day aggregating to 44.91 crore tests done so far.

Meanwhile, India administered 41,54,72,455 vaccine doses so far with 34,25,446 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. Also, the Government informed that more than 43.25 crore vaccine doses at 43,25,17,330 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all the sources and a further 53,38,210 doses are in the pipeline, of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40,36,44,231 doses.

Besides this, more than 2.88 crore vaccine doses at 2,88,73,099 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.