Covid-19: India vaccinated over 23 lakh people on November 7

India vaccinated over 23 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, November 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 8, 7 am, 23,84,096 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,25,544 received their first dose while 15,58,552 received their second.

1,08,47,23,042 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 74,03,17,073 first doses and 34,44,05,969 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 13,31,16,416 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,91,73,361 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 8,08,60,218 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 9,91,66,079 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,77,13,942 first doses administered and West Bengal with 5,82,95,364 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,39,50,337 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,14,59,419 doses and Gujarat with 2,67,30,963 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.37 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 142826, down by 2019 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 13204 to 33763104. 266 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 461057.