Covid-19: India adds 2.68 lakh new cases, active cases at 14.17 lakh

India added new 2,68,833 new cases, 402 deaths and 1,22,684 recoveries in the 24 hours ended Saturday morning. Total active load increased to 14,17,820, up from 12,72,073 a day back. Active cases form 3.85 per cent of the overall cases. Recovery Rate currently stood at 94.83%. India’s total fatalities so far in the pandemic has increased to 4,85,752 with case fatality rate of 1.32 per cent. Health Ministry data shows,that India’s Omicron tally rising up to 6041, an increase of 288 or 5.01 per cent from yesterday. A total of 16,13,740 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the daily test positivity rate at 16.66 per cent. Weekly positivity rate is reported at 12.84 per cent.

Vaccination

On vaccination front, India has administered total 156.02 crore doses so far, with 58,02,976 doses in the past 24 hours. Delhi reported a marginal dip in new cases on Friday at 24,383, against 28,867 added in the previous day. Also, 34 deaths and 26,236 recoveries were recorded on Friday. Positivity rate increased to 30.64 per cent. Gujarat added 10,019 new cases, 2 deaths and 4831 recoveries. Active cases in the State have increased to 55,798. Maharashtra added, 43,211 new cases on Friday, taking the active cases in the State to 2,61,658. Mumbai too, reported a dip in new for the second straight day to 11,317 new cases. Tamil Nadu reported a a further increase in the new cases to 23,459 against yesterday’s addition of 20,911. Chennai district added 8963 new cases against 8218 yesterday.