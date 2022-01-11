Covid-19: India’s rising cases take a pause after a fortnight

After sustained surge over the past few days, India registered a marginal dip in the new cases on Tuesday. Total 1,68,063 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, lower from 1,79,723 yesterday.

India added 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours ended on 8 am Tuesday. Also, 69,959 people recovered.

Notably, the daily cases have been on an uptrend since December 28.

Total 15,79,928 tests were conducted in past 24 hours, higher than previous day’s 13.52 lakh. The daily positivity rate, which has been on a rise, took a pause too on Tuesday and recorded at 10.64 per cent against 13.29 per cent yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry data showed country’s active case load at 8,21,446 as on Tuesday.

India’s active case is 2.29 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, while recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.

Total fatalities reached 4,84,213 which is 1.35 per cent of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is reported at 8.85 per cent.

India added 428 new Omicron cases on Tuesday taking the country’s tally to 4,461, with 1,711 recoveries.

The nationwide Omicron status shows Maharashtra registered 31 new cases taking the State’s tally to 1,247, followed by Rajasthan, with 116 new cases in past 24 hours taking the State’s Omicron tally to 645. Delhi added 33 new case in 24 hours taking the tally to 546.

Vaccinations

India started administering booster shots (precaution dose) to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.

Total 82.76 lakh doses were administered on Monday including 9.36 lakh as precaution doses to the eligible target groups. So far, total 152.78 crore doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination drive in January last year.