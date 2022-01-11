Covid-19: India’s rising cases take a pause after a fortnight

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
After sustained surge over the past few days, India registered a marginal dip in the new cases on Tuesday. Total 1,68,063 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, lower from 1,79,723 yesterday.
India added 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours ended on 8 am Tuesday. Also, 69,959 people recovered.
Notably, the daily cases have been on an uptrend since December 28.
Total 15,79,928 tests were conducted in past 24 hours, higher than previous day’s 13.52 lakh. The daily positivity rate, which has been on a rise, took a pause too on Tuesday and recorded at 10.64 per cent against 13.29 per cent yesterday.
The Union Health Ministry data showed country’s active case load at 8,21,446 as on Tuesday.
India’s active case is 2.29 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, while recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.
Total fatalities reached 4,84,213 which is 1.35 per cent of the total cases.
The weekly positivity rate is reported at 8.85 per cent.
India added 428 new Omicron cases on Tuesday taking the country’s tally to 4,461, with 1,711 recoveries.
The nationwide Omicron status shows Maharashtra registered 31 new cases taking the State’s tally to 1,247, followed by Rajasthan, with 116 new cases in past 24 hours taking the State’s Omicron tally to 645. Delhi added 33 new case in 24 hours taking the tally to 546.
India started administering booster shots (precaution dose) to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.
Total 82.76 lakh doses were administered on Monday including 9.36 lakh as precaution doses to the eligible target groups. So far, total 152.78 crore doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination drive in January last year.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...