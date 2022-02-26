Covid-19: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 177-cr mark

Over 28 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours

India has administered more than 177 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 a.m. on February 26, India has administered 1,77,17,68,379 total doses of the vaccine.

This includes 90,89,29,414 total first doses and 76,17,27,728 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5,46,26,590 total first doses and 2,66,21,387 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,98,63,260 total precaution doses.

28,29,582 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 2,24,988 were first doses administered to the 18+ population while 15,27,566 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 1,57,120 first doses and 7,88,871 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,31,037 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 28,70,98,892 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,53,73,583 doses and West Bengal with 13,06,81,809 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,21,881. 11,499 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 23,598 to 4,22,70,482.

255 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,13,481.