Covid-19: Karnataka sees highest single-day spike, reports 50,112 cases

Karnataka on Wednesday saw highest single-day spike of 50,112 new Covid-19 cases and 346 deaths.

The state’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate has risen sharply to 32.28 per cent. On Tuesday, it stood at 29.03 per cent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 0.69 per cent. It stood at 0.65 per cent on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 23,106 and is followed by Bengaluru Rural 1,033 cases; Chikamagalur 1,009; Dakshina Kannada 1,520; Dharwad 1,030; Hassan 1,604; Kalaburgi 1,097; Kolar 1,115; Mandya 1,621; Mysuru 2,790; and Tumkuru 2,335.

The Bengaluru Urban district or BBMP areas continued to be a hotspot and the total positive cases in the city stood at 8,63,380 and active cases were 3,13,314. On the discharge front, the city reported 11,343 cases and so far 5,43,059 people have been discharged.