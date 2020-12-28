Covid-19: Maharashtra declares no curfew on December 31 and January 1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Maharashtra has declared no curfew on December 31 and January 1 on account of the new year celebrations. However, the government has advised citizens should celebrate the new year at home, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic.
In an advisory issued by the Home Department on Monday evening, citizens should pay attention to ensure that there is no crowd in the public places such as beaches, gardens and streets. In such areas, the use of protective masks and sanitisers is essential.
The advisory pointed that in Mumbai people throng at the Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Girguam and Juhu beaches for celebrating the new year. Therefore, the resident should be more careful about such locations, the advisory said.
In Mumbai city, it is a long tradition to celebrate the new year at the Gateway of India monument in South Mumbai.
The advisory added that considering the incidences of Covid infections, senior citizens and children below 10-year-old children should avoid going out of the houses as much as possible for health reasons on the new year. The people should not undertake to organise cultural and religious programmes and processions.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...