Covid-19: Maharashtra declares no curfew on December 31 and January 1

Maharashtra has declared no curfew on December 31 and January 1 on account of the new year celebrations. However, the government has advised citizens should celebrate the new year at home, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic.

In an advisory issued by the Home Department on Monday evening, citizens should pay attention to ensure that there is no crowd in the public places such as beaches, gardens and streets. In such areas, the use of protective masks and sanitisers is essential.

The advisory pointed that in Mumbai people throng at the Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Girguam and Juhu beaches for celebrating the new year. Therefore, the resident should be more careful about such locations, the advisory said.

In Mumbai city, it is a long tradition to celebrate the new year at the Gateway of India monument in South Mumbai.

The advisory added that considering the incidences of Covid infections, senior citizens and children below 10-year-old children should avoid going out of the houses as much as possible for health reasons on the new year. The people should not undertake to organise cultural and religious programmes and processions.