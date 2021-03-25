Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 35,952 cases

The Covid-19 graph is continuously rising in Maharashtra and on Thursday the state reported 35,952 cases, which is the highest single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state is in the grip of the second wave of the mass infections. On February 1, around 1,948 infections were reported and since then it has been on rise.

Pune district with 50,240 cases continues to top the list of actives cases, followed by Nagpur at 35,795, and Mumbai close behind with 35,529.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department in a media statement said that as of today, there are 2,62,685 active cases in the state. There are 111 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state today with a case fatality rate in the state of 2.07 per cent. Out of 1.88 crore laboratory samples 26 lakh have been tested positive (13.78 per cent) for the virus until today. Currently, 13.62 lakh people are in home quarantine and 13,770 people are in institutional quarantine,

On Thursday 20,444 patients were discharged taking the total number of discharged patients to 22.83 lakh patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 87.78 per cent, the statement said.